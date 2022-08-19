UrduPoint.com

Army Rescue, Relief Operation Continues In Rojhan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Army's rescue and relief operation is in progress for flood affected people in Tehsil Rojhan Mazari of district Rajanpur

The troops are shifting homeless locals in the area to safe places along with their belongings.

Army is also proving edibles to the flood affected family besides rescuing them.

Locals appreciated efforts of Army for standing by them in these hard times.

