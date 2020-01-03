UrduPoint.com
Army Rescue Team Recovered 12 Dead, 4 Injured From Sukkur's Building Rubble: NDMA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:53 PM

Army rescue team recovered 12 dead, 4 injured from Sukkur's building rubble: NDMA

The Pakistan Army rescue teams Friday recovered 16 people from the rubble of the collapsed building in Sukkur where 12 were perished and 4 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Army rescue teams Friday recovered 16 people from the rubble of the collapsed building in Sukkur where 12 were perished and 4 injured.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson in a statement issued here said the rescue operation through the cooperation with the Pakistan Army was underway to evacuate the victims submerged under the rubble in Sukkur.

The Advanced Search and Rescue Team from Karachi reached the disaster site. The search and rescue team was well-trained and equipped with heavy machinery, the NDMA Spokeswoman added.

Due to fog and darkness, the search team had reached Sukkur by road from Karachi due to unfeasible air travel of the team, he added.

