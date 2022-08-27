Army rescues families stranded in Kumrat amid flash floods: ISPR

The Pakistan Army troops on Saturday rescued families stranded in Kumrat area of Swat due to flash flood and requested the masses to avoid visiting Swat and it's surrounding areas amid prevailing floods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army troops on Saturday rescued families stranded in Kumrat area of Swat due to flash flood and requested the masses to avoid visiting Swat and it's surrounding areas amid prevailing floods.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on the direction of Corps Commander Peshawar, the Corps troops established a contact for the search of few families from Islamabad who got stranded in Kumrat due to sudden flash flood.

Some 22 people were evacuated through helicopter whereas some families went on hills and could not be evacuated due to bad weather.

However, continuous contact was maintained with them and those families were shifted to safer places around those mountain tops.

"Those people are safe and will be evacuated by army aviation helicopters as and when weather permits. A ground party is also ready from Khaweza Khela for evacuation."The ISPR urged that the people were requested not to travel towards Swat and surrounding areas due to flash floods.