Army rescues two foreign climbers from Broad Peak: ISPR

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) Pakistan Army Aviation pilots have rescued two foreign mountain climbers from Broad Peak.According to ISPR, two foreign mountain climbers, Donald Allen Bowie (USA) and Ms.

Lotta Henriikka Nakyva (Finland) were part of an International Winter Expedition, attempting to summit Broad Peak, but stranded en route due to sickness.

Earlier on Feb 5, the French military conferred medals on the Pakistan Army Aviation pilots who rescued a French mountaineer from the Nanga Parbat.