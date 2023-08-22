Army rescues two students from stranded cable car in Battagram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Army during its rescue operation on Tuesday have rescued two students out of the total eight stranded individuals in the hanging cable car in Battagram so far.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the rescue operation was still underway to evacuate the remaining trapped persons.

As many as seven students and one teacher got stuck in the cable car around 7 a.m. while traveling to school in the far-flung hilly area of Battagram.