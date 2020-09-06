Army sacrifices guarantee national peace: MNA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Malik Nawab Sher Waseer has said that sacrifices of Pak Army are a guarantee of national peace because precious and sacred blood of military Jawans has made Pakistan invincible.

He was addressing a seminar, arranged by Ex-Service Men Society at Logic College Khurarianwala Adda to mark the Defense Day, here on Sunday.

He said that living nations did not forget history of their heroes because the history teaches the lesson of bravery and solidarity.

He said that Pakistani military is among the strongest forces of the world and it proved its metal in 1965 war.

Although we were weak materially compared to the Indian forces, with the help of Allah Almighty the Pakistani forces not only pushed back a 10-time bigger army but also defeated it.

He paid the best tribute to Pak Army and said that entire nation stands with it for national defence and solidarity.

The students also presented national military songs whereas MNA Nawab Sher Waseer distributed sewing machines among widows of martyrs.

Major (Retd) Abdur Rehman and others were also present.