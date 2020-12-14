UrduPoint.com
Army Selection Center Announces Registration Of Lady Cadets

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:09 PM

Army selection center announces registration of Lady Cadets

Army Selection & Recruitment Center Pano Aqil cantonment has announced the induction of Lady Cadets allowing ladies to join the Pak Army directly as Captain through Lady Cadet Course (LCC-2021), the last date of online registration have been fixed on Dec 24th 2020, said a hand out issued here on Monday

The interested candidates have been advised to get further information through numbers, 071-5805599 and cell number 0321-5399030, respectively.

