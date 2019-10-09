Army Selection Recruitment

Army Selection and Recruitment Centre, Pano Aqil Cantonment, has announced vacant posts of soldier, clerk and sanitary workers, said a handout here on Monday

The candidates of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and Naushahro Feroze districts can apply from October 15 to November 15.

The interested candidates have been advised to get further information through number 071-5805599 and cell number 0321-5399030.