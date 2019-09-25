UrduPoint.com
Army Soldier Among 22 Killed, 160 Injured In AJK Quake

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:40 AM

Army soldier among 22 killed, 160 injured in AJK quake

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :At least 22 persons, including a Pakistan Army soldier, lost their lives and 160 others sustained injuries due to an earthquake in three towns of Azad Jammau and Kashmir on Tuesday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoting figures provided by civil administrations of the respective area stated in a news update issued here around midnight.

Damage to the infrastructure, including roads and bridges in Mirpur, Jatlan and Jarikas was also reported.

Damage assessment based on ariel and initial physical survey done by the Pakistan Army experts had been accomplished.

Three communication bridges near Jatlan partially or totally were damaged while Jatlan-Mangla Road with cracks and fissures at multiple locations was rendered unusable.

Medium to minor damages to weak and old infrastructures in Mirpur, Jatlan and Jarikas were noticed whereas Mangla Dam was reported to be safe.

Army teams were continuing rescue and relief efforts in coordination with other stakeholders. Army engineering teams with equipment were employed to undertake immediate repair work on Jatlan- Mangla Road and bridges at Jatlan.

Doctors and paramedics were providing necessary medical care to the injured. Combined Military Hospitals at Mangla and Jhelum were made available for all casualties.

Relief and rescue effort would continue through night till completion of the task, ISPR added.

