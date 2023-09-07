Open Menu

Army Soldiers Rendered Great Sacrifices For Country : DC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Ishaq Gaad Thursday said that the sacrifices of martyrs have always protected the Pakistani Nation.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony held in connection with the inauguration of the Dialysis ward and filter plant in the High school and dedicating the road after the name of Shaheed Major Saqib Hussain Bajwa.

Captain Taqi of Chor Cantt and father of Shaheed Major Muhammad Yousuf were also present. DC lauded the spirits of family members of Shaheed Major.

District Health Officer Dr. Faiz Muhammad Marri and the heirs of Major Saqib were also present on the occasion. It is pertinent to mention that Major Saqib Hussain Bajwa was martyred in Balochistan in a terrorist attack on 2nd July 2023.

