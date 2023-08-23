Army successfully completes operation, rescues all eight individuals stranded in Battagram cable car

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Army, in a most complicated and difficult operation in the hilly area of Battagram District, successfully rescued all eight individuals stranded in the cable car amid the active participation of the civil administration and locals of the area on Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the General Officer Commanding Special Services Group (GOC, SSG) led the operation in which the slinging team of the SSG troops safely rescued the individuals trapped in the chairlift at a height of 600 feet.

The ISPR said, "All persons trapped in the chairlift were safely evacuated and moved to a safe place." On the special instructions of the Chief of Army Chief, the skilled team of Army Aviation and SSG started the rescue operation quickly. Later, the SSG's Sling Team and the helicopter of the Pakistan Air Force also became a part of the operation.

The Army Aviation provided full technical support to the sling team, which made the operation possible. The Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force pilots also showed unparalleled skill and efficiency, it said.

A local cable expert was also engaged to successfully complete the rescue operation whereas the civil administration and locals also actively participated in the operation which was a very difficult and grueling operation.

Helicopters of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force reached the spot on time and started the rescue operatiion. The sling team of the Special Services Group of the Pakistan Army, with the help of the Pakistan Air Force, local administration, and cable experts, demonstrated their skills by carrying out this unique operation in the history of Pakistan.

"The Pakistan Army has always responded to the voice of the people in every difficult time and has stood and will continue to stand with the people in every hour of difficulty. inshallah," the ISPR said.

The incident reportedly occurred in Allai Tehsil of Battagram District. The cable of cable car carrying seven schoolchildren and a teacher traveling to their school on the other side of the ravine in the morning broke stranding them in mid air.

The trapped individuals were identified as Abrar, Irfan, Usama, Rizwan Ullah, Ataullah, Niaz Muhammad, Sher Nawaz and Gul Faraz, were reportedly going to the Batangi Government High School.

Meanwhile, emergency was imposed at the nearby health centres while doctors at the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Battagram were put on high alert.