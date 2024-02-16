Army Symbol Of Federation, Pakistan's Saviour: Pir Pagara
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Pir Pagara Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi on Friday said that the Pakistan Army was a symbol of the Federation and also saviour of Pakistan.
“This is because of our army that we live with honour and respect today,” he said while addressing his supporters and spiritual followers near Hyderabad Bypass in Jamshoro district.
The army was not only keeping the borders secure but was also confronting the menace of terrorism, he added. “It is because of them that we move around freely in our country.”
Pir Pagara referred to the human rights violations in Palestine and other Muslim countries, which, he said, had weak armed forces.
He said as per the results of February 8 general elections, all the political parties were confined to provinces.
He said that the middle class was rapidly diminishing owing to persistently rising inflation.
“The society is not run by the rich people. It’s the middle class which takes this responsibility,” he said, urging the rulers to pay heed to the looming threat to a vibrant society.
He said that if the masses were not given justice then the law and order would be affected.
GDA leaders Safdar Abbassi, Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi and Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Rashid Mehmood Soomro and nationalist leaders also expressed their views on the occasion.
