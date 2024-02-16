Open Menu

Army Symbol Of Federation, Pakistan's Saviour: Pir Pagara

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Pir Pagara Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi on Friday said that the Pakistan Army was a symbol of the Federation and also saviour of Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Pir Pagara Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi on Friday said that the Pakistan Army was a symbol of the Federation and also saviour of Pakistan.

“This is because of our army that we live with honour and respect today,” he said while addressing his supporters and spiritual followers near Hyderabad Bypass in Jamshoro district.

The army was not only keeping the borders secure but was also confronting the menace of terrorism, he added. “It is because of them that we move around freely in our country.”

Pir Pagara referred to the human rights violations in Palestine and other Muslim countries, which, he said, had weak armed forces.

He said as per the results of February 8 general elections, all the political parties were confined to provinces.

He said that the middle class was rapidly diminishing owing to persistently rising inflation.

“The society is not run by the rich people. It’s the middle class which takes this responsibility,” he said, urging the rulers to pay heed to the looming threat to a vibrant society.

He said that if the masses were not given justice then the law and order would be affected.

GDA leaders Safdar Abbassi, Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi and Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Rashid Mehmood Soomro and nationalist leaders also expressed their views on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Palestine Law And Order Hyderabad Alliance Jamshoro Jatoi Rashid Mehmood February Muslim All

Recent Stories

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

1 hour ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

1 hour ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

1 hour ago
 Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

2 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

2 hours ago
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

2 hours ago
 Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Ka ..

Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal

2 hours ago
 Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amj ..

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..

2 hours ago
 Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

2 hours ago
 MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas ..

MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas tariff

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan