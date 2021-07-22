UrduPoint.com
Army To Deploy Troops On QRF Mode For Peaceful AJK Elections: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:10 PM

Army to deploy troops on QRF mode for peaceful AJK elections: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army has been requested by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission to provide secure environment during AJK elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

"Army troops will be deployed on Quick Reaction Force (QRF) mode from July 22 to 26, as per Article 245 of the Constitution," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added the AJK police, assisted by law enforcement agencies from other provinces and civil armed forces including Rangers and Frontier Constabulary, would be employed for smooth and peaceful conduct of AJK elections.

