Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development & progress: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said it was for the elected representatives of people to determine the destination and the Pakistan Army would fully support them in the journey of development and progress of Pakistan.

There was no lack of resources in Pakistan, however, "we should leave the debate of new and old Pakistan and talk about 'Our Pakistan", he said while speaking during an in-camera national security session at the National Assembly hall, media reports said.

The COAS said the armed forces were ready for maintaining durable peace in the country and in that regard intelligence-based operations were underway in the wake of recent resurgence of terrorism.

He stressed that besides the security agencies, all the government departments, whether legal, economic, social or external etc would have to join the campaign against anti-state elements.

"This is not a new operation but it is a continuation of the already approved state strategy. It reflects the whole of the nation approach and the unwavering confidence of the people," he added.

The COAS said with the blessings of Allah Almighty, at the time there was no "no-go area" in Pakistan. "Behind this success", he said, there were the sacrifices of a large number of martyrs and ghazis, who had shed their blood.

"More than 80,000 people have given sacrifices, including over 20,000 Ghazis and more than 10,000 martyrs," he added.

He underlined that terrorists had no other option but to accept the writ of the state. The negotiations with the terrorists had resulted in emergence of more terrorist groups, he regretted.