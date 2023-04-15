UrduPoint.com

Army To Fully Support Elected Representatives In Journey Of Development & Progress: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development & progress: COAS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said it was for the elected representatives of people to determine the destination and the Pakistan Army would fully support them in the journey of development and progress of Pakistan.

There was no lack of resources in Pakistan, however, "we should leave the debate of new and old Pakistan and talk about 'Our Pakistan", he said while speaking during an in-camera national security session at the National Assembly hall, media reports said.

The COAS said the armed forces were ready for maintaining durable peace in the country and in that regard intelligence-based operations were underway in the wake of recent resurgence of terrorism.

He stressed that besides the security agencies, all the government departments, whether legal, economic, social or external etc would have to join the campaign against anti-state elements.

"This is not a new operation but it is a continuation of the already approved state strategy. It reflects the whole of the nation approach and the unwavering confidence of the people," he added.

The COAS said with the blessings of Allah Almighty, at the time there was no "no-go area" in Pakistan. "Behind this success", he said, there were the sacrifices of a large number of martyrs and ghazis, who had shed their blood.

"More than 80,000 people have given sacrifices, including over 20,000 Ghazis and more than 10,000 martyrs," he added.

He underlined that terrorists had no other option but to accept the writ of the state. The negotiations with the terrorists had resulted in emergence of more terrorist groups, he regretted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist National Assembly Army Martyrs Shaheed Progress Media All Government Blood

Recent Stories

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber ..

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

13 minutes ago
 Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte C ..

Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte Carlo

14 minutes ago
 Army to fully support elected representatives in j ..

Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development & progre ..

14 minutes ago
 Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian ..

Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian governor

19 minutes ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt to provide details of Rs 417 ..

19 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts

Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.