Army-trained sniffer dogs checking corona patients at Bacha Khan Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Army-trained sniffer dogs have so far identified 14 Covid positive patients, used by the aviation authority as a test experiment at Bacha Khan Airport, Peshawar.

This was stated by the Airport Manager of the Civil Aviation Authority while talking to media men here on Saturday. The official said that Swab tests are being carried out on passengers arriving from abroad with the help of Army-trained sniffer dogs.

He disclosed that so that the rapid tests of 166 passengers arriving on Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar from Sharjah by a private airline wherein 14 passengers tested positive for corona.

Airport Manager said that the Civil Aviation Authority has provided all kinds of facilities to passengers along with ensuring the presence of health department personnel round the clock.

He said the Army-trained sniffer dogs have been conducting swab tests of the suspected corona patients at the Airport.

Airport Manager informed that the first rapid tests are performed on passengers arriving from abroad and the Dogs do not check passengers directly only suspected patients are being checked soon after arriving at the Airport.