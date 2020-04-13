Army training aircraft crashes, two soldiers martyred: ISPR

An army training aircraft Mushshak crashed on Monday morning during its routine training mission near Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :An army training aircraft Mushshak crashed on Monday morning during its routine training mission near Gujrat.

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army, including a major and lieutenant embraced martyrdom, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"Both pilots Major Umer (Instructor Pilot), a resident of Gujrat and Lieutenant Faizan (Student Pilot), a resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal embraced Shahadat." Major Umer is survived by a wife, the statement added.