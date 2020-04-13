UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Training Aircraft Crashes, Two Soldiers Martyred: ISPR

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:35 PM

Army training aircraft crashes, two soldiers martyred: ISPR

An army training aircraft Mushshak crashed on Monday morning during its routine training mission near Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :An army training aircraft Mushshak crashed on Monday morning during its routine training mission near Gujrat.

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army, including a major and lieutenant embraced martyrdom, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"Both pilots Major Umer (Instructor Pilot), a resident of Gujrat and Lieutenant Faizan (Student Pilot), a resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal embraced Shahadat." Major Umer is survived by a wife, the statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Student Wife Gujrat Chakwal

Recent Stories

Oman reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Oil up as OPEC output cut deal support prices

6 minutes ago

KP govt to hire psychiatrists for coronavirus pati ..

6 minutes ago

20 kite-flyers arrested in one day in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 cases shoot to 18,328

6 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Have Effective, Constructive Conversa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.