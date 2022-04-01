UrduPoint.com

Army Trains 200 Levies Recruits In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022

The passing out parade of the Levies recruits trained by the Pakistan Army was held at the Counter-Terrorism Center Quetta here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The passing out parade of the Levies recruits trained by the Pakistan Army was held at the Counter-Terrorism Center Quetta here.

As many as 200 recruits of Levis Force were imparted SSG commando training during the 6 month-long course.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai was the chief guest while Director-General Levies Balochistan, Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani was also present on the occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai said Pak Army has imparted the best training to the newly recruited levies personnel to battle terrorism and play their due role in maintaining the peace of Balochistan.

He urged the newly passed levies men to play their role and demonstrate professional skills to maintain peace and protect the lives of the citizens.

Earlier, DG Levies Qadir Baksh lauded the performance of the newly trained recruits and hoped they would try their best to defeat anti peace elements.

