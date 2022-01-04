UrduPoint.com

Army Troops Assist Balochistan Civil Admin In Rescue, Relief Efforts Amid Floods

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 11:55 PM

Army troops assist Balochistan civil admin in rescue, relief efforts amid floods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army troops on Tuesday started assisting civil administration of Balochistan in rescue and relief efforts as heavy rainfall in coastal areas on 3rd and 4th January caused flooding in low lying areas of Gwadar and Turbat.

The Army troops immediately assisted civil administration in rescue and relief efforts including dewatering of various areas and shifting stranded people to safer places, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

It added that stagnant water accumulated in these areas was posing extreme problems for local population and tourists.

The Army troops also provided food and shelter along Coastal Highway, Pasni, Surbandar, Nigore and Jiwani areas.

