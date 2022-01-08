UrduPoint.com

Army Troops Check All Stranded Vehicles, Victims Shifted To Relief Camps: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Army troops check all stranded vehicles, victims shifted to relief camps: ISPR

The Pakistan Army troops on Saturday checked all stranded vehicles and shifted all affected people in those vehicles to relief camps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army troops on Saturday checked all stranded vehicles and shifted all affected people in those vehicles to relief camps.

The Military Engineers troops and dozers were currently working to clear snow on Road Jheeka Gali -Kuldanna and Road Kuldanna - Barian, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The ISPR update was shared till 10:25 hours relief efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Snow ISPR Vehicles Road All

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani o ..

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over demise of his younger brot ..

9 minutes ago
 Murree Expressway cleared for traffic: Farrukh Hab ..

Murree Expressway cleared for traffic: Farrukh Habib

9 minutes ago
 Control room set up in DC Office receives 300 call ..

Control room set up in DC Office receives 300 calls

9 minutes ago
 All of Lebanon Without Electricity - Reports

All of Lebanon Without Electricity - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

13 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Not Considering Scaling Down US Mili ..

Pentagon Says Not Considering Scaling Down US Military Presence in Europe

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.