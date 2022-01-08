Army troops check all stranded vehicles, victims shifted to relief camps: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army troops on Saturday checked all stranded vehicles and shifted all affected people in those vehicles to relief camps.

The Military Engineers troops and dozers were currently working to clear snow on Road Jheeka Gali -Kuldanna and Road Kuldanna - Barian, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The ISPR update was shared till 10:25 hours relief efforts.