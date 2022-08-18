UrduPoint.com

Army Troops Continue Rescue & Relief Efforts In Balochistan, Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 07:43 PM

The Pakistan Army troops on Thursday continued their rescue and relief efforts in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Punjab, and shifting the affected population and their belongings to safer places

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops were busy in relief activities in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur , Naseerabad and Lasbela. The army medical teams were providing medical care to the affected people.

