Army troops continue rescue & relief efforts in Balochistan, Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Army troops on Thursday continued their rescue and relief efforts in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Punjab, and shifting the affected population and their belongings to safer places

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army troops on Thursday continued their rescue and relief efforts in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Punjab, and shifting the affected population and their belongings to safer places.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops were busy in relief activities in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur , Naseerabad and Lasbela. The army medical teams were providing medical care to the affected people.