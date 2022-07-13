Army troops kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army troops on Wednesday killed four terrorists during fire exchange occurred after the forces observed and engaged terrorists' movement in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan district.

The troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, it added.