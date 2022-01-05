UrduPoint.com

Army Troops Provide Prompt Relief To Flood Affected Areas Of Gwadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 12:26 AM

The recent heavy rainfall being observed in coastal areas of Balochistan on 3rd and 4th January caused urban flooding in low lying areas of Gwadar old town, where Pakistan Army troops provided assistance to the locals after the downpour in Gwadar District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The recent heavy rainfall being observed in coastal areas of Balochistan on 3rd and 4th January caused urban flooding in low lying areas of Gwadar old town, where Pakistan Army troops provided assistance to the locals after the downpour in Gwadar District.

The Army troops immediately assisted civil administration in rescue and relief efforts including dewatering of various areas and shifting of stranded tourists and their vehicles in flooded area to safer places, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The stagnant water accumulated in Gwadar city was posing extreme problems for local population and tourists, it added.

The Army troops also utilized Che machinery (water bowsers, suction pumps) in dewatering flooded water from city areas.

Moreover, rescue efforts for locals in terms of food and shelter were provided along Coastal Highway, Pasni, Surbandar, Nigore and Jiwani areas.

Pakistan Coast Guards was assisting locals at Jiwani, Pishukan and Gwadar city in removing water from streets and houses and shifting fishermen boats to safer locations.

