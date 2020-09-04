UrduPoint.com
Army Troops Reach Flash Flood Affected Khushab To Assist Civil Admin: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Army troops reach flash flood affected Khushab to assist civil admin: ISPR

Pakistan Army troops had reached Khushab to assist civil administration in relief efforts due to flash floods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army troops had reached Khushab to assist civil administration in relief efforts due to flash floods.

Due to recent rains over 10 villages of Khushab district were affected, said a Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The troops of Mangla Corps were carrying damage assessment and busy in relief measures to help affected flood victims in Jabbi, Dhokri, Bhola, Khaliqabad, Waheer, Hadali areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

