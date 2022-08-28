UrduPoint.com

Army Troops Reach Kumrat For Rescuing Stranded Families: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Army troops reach Kumrat for rescuing stranded families: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday said the first team of Pakistan Army troops have reached on ground Khana Bodosh site to rescue the families stranded in Kumrat due to floods.

The military's media wing informed that the troops had reached the site where these families were struck.

The follow up army troops have crossed Barikot whereas Pakistan Army aviation helicopters have flown and on their way to the location, it added.

