Army Troops Rescued Victims Of Bus Accident At Babusar Top

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:40 PM

Army troops rescued victims of bus accident at Babusar Top

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Army troops undertook rescue and relief operation for victims of Bus accident at Babusar Top on Sunday.

Pakistan Army aviation helicopters evacuated injured airlifted to Combined Military Hospital Gilgit for medical treatment, according to a news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The bodies of 26 passengers including 10 Army soldiers who lost lives in the mishap have also been shifted to CMH Gilgit.

