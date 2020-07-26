Army troops shoot down 10th Indian spying quadcopter intruding LoC: DG ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday said Pakistan Army troops had shot down the 10th Indian spying quadcopter of this year intruding in Pandu Sector along the line of control (LoC).

In a tweet, the ISPR DG informed that the quadcopter had intruded 200 meters on Pakistan's side of the LoC.

He said: "This is 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year."