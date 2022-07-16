UrduPoint.com

Army Troops To Perform Only QRF Duties During Punjab By-polls: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Army troops to perform only QRF duties during Punjab by-polls: ISPR

The Pakistan Army troops will perform only Quick Reaction Force (QRF) duties in case of any law and order situation arising during the polling of by-elections in Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army troops will perform only Quick Reaction Force (QRF) duties in case of any law and order situation arising during the polling of by-elections in Punjab.

The Army troops carried out reconnaissance of the most sensitive locations in respective areas as 3rd tier responders to any law and order situationin line with directions of Election Commission of Pakistan during Punjab by-elections,an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said here on Saturday.

