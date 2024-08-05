Army undertaking social uplift initiatives besides fighting countless kinetic operations: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Director General (DG), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday said the Pakistan Army besides counter-terrorism security operations was also undertaking massive social uplift activities in length and breadth of the country in the areas of education, health, infrastructure, agriculture and relief work to help the local people.

The ISPR DG made these remarks during a news conference held here to provide details of the counter-terrorism operations that the security forces performed during the current year.

Lieutenant General, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the Pakistan Army was particularly focused on the underdeveloped areas of KP and Balochistan, along with Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other areas.

“The security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conducted 23,622 small and large-scale intelligence-based operations in the country”, the DG ISPR said. “Out of the total, 2,045 operations were carried out over the last 15 days.”

He added that during the operations conducted over the last 15 days, “24 terrorists” were eliminated.

“It is important to mention that to fight terrorism, the Pakistan Army, intelligence, police, and other law enforcement agencies conduct more than a hundred operations daily,” he said.

Speaking about the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said that the Government of Pakistan had recently notified the group as “Fitna al-Khawarij”.

“From now on, we will use the term Fitna al-Khawarij to refer to the TTP, while all terrorists associated with the group would be termed Kharji (outcasts)”, he said.

“This is because it is a mischief-making group; it’s neither an ideology nor has anything to do with islam or Pakistan”, he asserted.

He explained that during the first seven months of the year 2024, 139 soldiers of the Pakistani security forces embraced martyrdom.

“The entire nation pays tribute to the brave martyrs and their families,” he said.

“This shows that the Pakistani security forces, law enforcement agencies, and intelligence agencies were entirely focused on making the country’s internal and border security certain and lasting”.

He further said that Pakistan’s fight against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

