Army, Wapda Annex Ramadan Cup Basketball Tourney Titles

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Unbeatable Pakistan Army and Wapda A emerged victorious in women's and men’s categories of All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament here at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on late Monday.

In the women's final showdown, Army outfoxed Lycans A Club by 12-5 points to lift the title. Aamina Mohsin of Army emerged as the player of the match, exhibiting a stellar performance with 8 points. Hadiya was the other main contributor as she added 3 points.

Mahrukh Ali scored 3 points for Lycans A. Marukh Ali scored 3 points for Lycans.

In men’s final, Wapda A continued their fine show to outwit Wapda B by 21-10 points. Wapda ace players Kaleemullah and Zain ul Hasan led the winning side by scoring 9 and 7 points respectively. Amir Farooq scored 6 points for the losing side.

Pakistan Basketball Federation President Brig  (R ) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor, who was chief guest at the concluding ceremony gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winning teams.

