Army, Wapda Annex Ramadan Cup Basketball Tourney Titles
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Unbeatable Pakistan Army and Wapda A emerged victorious in women's and men’s categories of All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament here at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on late Monday.
In the women's final showdown, Army outfoxed Lycans A Club by 12-5 points to lift the title. Aamina Mohsin of Army emerged as the player of the match, exhibiting a stellar performance with 8 points. Hadiya was the other main contributor as she added 3 points.
Mahrukh Ali scored 3 points for Lycans A. Marukh Ali scored 3 points for Lycans.
In men’s final, Wapda A continued their fine show to outwit Wapda B by 21-10 points. Wapda ace players Kaleemullah and Zain ul Hasan led the winning side by scoring 9 and 7 points respectively. Amir Farooq scored 6 points for the losing side.
Pakistan Basketball Federation President Brig (R ) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor, who was chief guest at the concluding ceremony gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winning teams.
Recent Stories
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICCI delegation lauds NEOC's proactive approach towards public safety5 minutes ago
-
PM for mechanism to double country’s exports in five years15 minutes ago
-
Health activists stress need for increasing taxes on cigarettes25 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders hosts interfaith Iftar to celebrate 10th anniversary45 minutes ago
-
Over 230 candidates vie for 23 vacant seats of NA, PAs; ECP45 minutes ago
-
5 people died in fire incidents during Jan-March54 minutes ago
-
SPSC recommends 29 candidates to be appointed as Physiotherapist54 minutes ago
-
IFA taking action against selling substandard, expired food items55 minutes ago
-
Minister Food attends Ramadan Night Sports Gala at PPC; announces cash prize for journalists1 hour ago
-
Substandard, expired products torched in Tank1 hour ago
-
PML-N, allies condemn violations of Courts, ECP orders in KP Senate Elections: Engr Amir Muqam1 hour ago
-
Civil society alliance lauds KP Govt’s pioneering healthcare initiative for transgenders1 hour ago