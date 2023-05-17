Army, WAPDA, HEC, Punjab, Air Force win rugby matches of 34th National Games

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Male Rugby teams including Pakistan Army, WAPDA, HEC, Punjab and Air Force won their respective matches in the rugby matches of the sixth day of 34th National Games in Quetta.

According to the details of the sixth day of the 34th National Games on Wednesday, the first six rugby matches were played between the Army and Sindh, in which the Army stood victorious by 44 to zero.

The second match was played between WAPDA and Air Force in which WAPDA was the winner by 26 scores against 17.

While the third match was played between HEC and KPK, which was won by HEC with 24 scores against zero. The fourth match was played between Punjab and Balochistan, which was won by Punjab with 17 scores against 7, the fifth match was played between Army and HEC which was won by the Army with 7 against zero and the last match was played between Air Force and Balochistan with the victory of Air Force by 12 scores against 5.