UrduPoint.com

Army, WAPDA, HEC, Punjab, Air Force Win Rugby Matches Of 34th National Games

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Army, WAPDA, HEC, Punjab, Air Force win rugby matches of 34th National Games

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Male Rugby teams including Pakistan Army, WAPDA, HEC, Punjab and Air Force won their respective matches in the rugby matches of the sixth day of 34th National Games in Quetta.

According to the details of the sixth day of the 34th National Games on Wednesday, the first six rugby matches were played between the Army and Sindh, in which the Army stood victorious by 44 to zero.

The second match was played between WAPDA and Air Force in which WAPDA was the winner by 26 scores against 17.

While the third match was played between HEC and KPK, which was won by HEC with 24 scores against zero. The fourth match was played between Punjab and Balochistan, which was won by Punjab with 17 scores against 7, the fifth match was played between Army and HEC which was won by the Army with 7 against zero and the last match was played between Air Force and Balochistan with the victory of Air Force by 12 scores against 5.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab WAPDA Male HEC

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of ..

Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of SCHSâ€™s sponsors

37 minutes ago
 Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik ..

Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik Malik

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup womenâ€™s Cricket: 60 cricketers to ..

Pakistan Cup womenâ€™s Cricket: 60 cricketers to feature in upcoming tournament

50 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision ..

Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision on treatment of natural perso ..

52 minutes ago
 MoHAP clinches platinum award for Best Smart App 2 ..

MoHAP clinches platinum award for Best Smart App 2023 at Global Excellence Award ..

1 hour ago
 World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.