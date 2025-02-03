Open Menu

Army,Rangers To Be Deployed For Ti-Nation Series Matches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Army,Rangers to be deployed for Ti-Nation Series matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The ministry of interior has approved deployment of the Army and Rangers from

February 5-10 for security of two matches of Tri-Nation Cricket Series

in the city.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab home department, during the cricket matches

on February 5 and 8 at the Qaddafi Stadium, one company each from the Pakistan Army

and Rangers Punjab will be deployed to ensure security.

In response to a request from the Punjab police, the Punjab home department had written

to the Federal government for additional security arrangements.

