Army,Rangers To Be Deployed For Ti-Nation Series Matches
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The ministry of interior has approved deployment of the Army and Rangers from
February 5-10 for security of two matches of Tri-Nation Cricket Series
in the city.
According to a spokesman for the Punjab home department, during the cricket matches
on February 5 and 8 at the Qaddafi Stadium, one company each from the Pakistan Army
and Rangers Punjab will be deployed to ensure security.
In response to a request from the Punjab police, the Punjab home department had written
to the Federal government for additional security arrangements.
