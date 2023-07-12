(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :In a rousing response to a man passing through cardiac arrest, the personnel of Pakistan Army's Bomb Disposal Party provided in time medical support and saved the life of the man accompanied by his minor son in Sapalga village of North Waziristan, local administration informed on Wednesday.

The man named Noor Shehzad along with his seven-year-old son was travelling in a car for Miran Shah when he suffered a severe heart attack near Thall Pull, miles away from any medical facility.

A Bomb Disposal Party of Pakistan Army passing through the area took a stop near the car and were told by the child that his father was feeling severe pain in the chest.

The BD Party with their Primary expertise provided first aid to the main on the spot and later called in an army medical team which provided proper medical cover to the man thus saving the precious life of a father in front of his minor son.

After some time, the much-obliged man and his son were able to continue their journey for Miran Shah.