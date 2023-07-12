Open Menu

Army's BD Party Saves Man From Cardiac Failure In N Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Army's BD Party saves man from cardiac failure in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :In a rousing response to a man passing through cardiac arrest, the personnel of Pakistan Army's Bomb Disposal Party provided in time medical support and saved the life of the man accompanied by his minor son in Sapalga village of North Waziristan, local administration informed on Wednesday.

The man named Noor Shehzad along with his seven-year-old son was travelling in a car for Miran Shah when he suffered a severe heart attack near Thall Pull, miles away from any medical facility.

A Bomb Disposal Party of Pakistan Army passing through the area took a stop near the car and were told by the child that his father was feeling severe pain in the chest.

The BD Party with their Primary expertise provided first aid to the main on the spot and later called in an army medical team which provided proper medical cover to the man thus saving the precious life of a father in front of his minor son.

After some time, the much-obliged man and his son were able to continue their journey for Miran Shah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack North Waziristan Army Car Man From

Recent Stories

Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in T ..

Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in Tan Tan Moussem

6 minutes ago
 Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochist ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, ref ..

PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, reforms in National Curriculum

16 minutes ago
 Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

36 minutes ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

1 hour ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

1 hour ago
Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

2 hours ago
 LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

3 hours ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

3 hours ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan