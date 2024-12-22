Open Menu

Aror University Conducts Test For Lecturers Recruitment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Aror Testing Services (ATS) of Aror University Sukkur conducted the recruitment test for Lecturers at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad on Sunday. The test was held at the University Premises in Shaheed Benazirabad where extensive arrangements were made to facilitate candidates.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof.

Dr Zahid Hussain Khand inspected the facilities and arrangements, reaffirming the University's commitment to delivering a quality assessment process.

Vice Chancellor SBBU Prof Madad Ali Shah visited the test premises and appreciated the dedication of the Aror Testing Services Team for creating a fair & conducive testing environment.

Moreover, he expressed gratitude for the hardwork & professionalism of the ATS Team involved, acknowledging their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Test.

