Aror University Conducts Test For Lecturers Recruitment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Aror Testing Services (ATS) of Aror University Sukkur conducted the recruitment test for Lecturers at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad on Sunday. The test was held at the University Premises in Shaheed Benazirabad where extensive arrangements were made to facilitate candidates.
Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof.
Dr Zahid Hussain Khand inspected the facilities and arrangements, reaffirming the University's commitment to delivering a quality assessment process.
Vice Chancellor SBBU Prof Madad Ali Shah visited the test premises and appreciated the dedication of the Aror Testing Services Team for creating a fair & conducive testing environment.
Moreover, he expressed gratitude for the hardwork & professionalism of the ATS Team involved, acknowledging their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Test.
Recent Stories
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM forms committee to negotiate with PTI2 minutes ago
-
Aror university conducts test for Lecturers recruitment2 minutes ago
-
Stray dogs culling campaign launched in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers for 16 martyred personnel of Armed Forces offered12 minutes ago
-
Mother, daughter critical after cylinder blast in Hafizabad12 minutes ago
-
Veterinary Drug and Vaccine symposium 2024 kicks off in Beijing12 minutes ago
-
Global Connect Forum (GCF) launched in Peshawar to address regional, global challenges12 minutes ago
-
Present government's initiative to bring livestock sector at par with int'l standards: DG Punjab12 minutes ago
-
A delegation of Probationary Officers calls on Commissioner Sukkur12 minutes ago
-
CM Murad pays tributes to soldiers martyred in South Waziristan12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Hemophilia Awareness organized at GCWUS32 minutes ago
-
Disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat payments begins in Khanewal42 minutes ago