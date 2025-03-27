Open Menu

Aror University Hosts Eco-friendly Iftar Dinner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Aror university hosts eco-friendly iftar dinner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Aror University Sukkur on Thursday hosted an Iftar dinner with a twist - a floral-themed event promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The university's goal is to transform its campus into a "Green Campus," raising environmental awareness and promoting a sustainable urban environment.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand commended the horticulture team for their efforts in preserving the university's verdant campus. He emphasized the importance of expanding green initiatives throughout the city to foster environmental awareness.

Chief guest MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah praised the university's focus on environmental sustainability and academic excellence. He highlighted the significant impact of the university's eco-friendly projects in combating climate change and promoting environmental awareness.

The event featured stunning floral arrangements and landscape artistry. Special recognition was given to the horticulture team, led by Ali Gul Shabnani, for their exceptional work.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of souvenirs, cheques, and certificates to the horticulture team members, top-performing students, and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal scholarship recipients.

Dignitaries in attendance included Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, President of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Dr Arshad Mughal, Deputy Mayor of Sukkur and others.

Recent Stories

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

11 seconds ago
 SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

24 seconds ago
 Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Educa ..

Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Education, Social Sector Committee ..

42 seconds ago
 SEWA completes Houshi 33/11 kV power transmission ..

SEWA completes Houshi 33/11 kV power transmission station

51 seconds ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

4 hours ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

4 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

4 hours ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

4 hours ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

4 hours ago
 MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

4 hours ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan