Aror university hosts eco-friendly iftar dinner

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Aror University Sukkur on Thursday hosted an Iftar dinner with a twist - a floral-themed event promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The university's goal is to transform its campus into a "Green Campus," raising environmental awareness and promoting a sustainable urban environment.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand commended the horticulture team for their efforts in preserving the university's verdant campus. He emphasized the importance of expanding green initiatives throughout the city to foster environmental awareness.

Chief guest MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah praised the university's focus on environmental sustainability and academic excellence. He highlighted the significant impact of the university's eco-friendly projects in combating climate change and promoting environmental awareness.

The event featured stunning floral arrangements and landscape artistry. Special recognition was given to the horticulture team, led by Ali Gul Shabnani, for their exceptional work.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of souvenirs, cheques, and certificates to the horticulture team members, top-performing students, and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal scholarship recipients.

Dignitaries in attendance included Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, President of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Dr Arshad Mughal, Deputy Mayor of Sukkur and others.