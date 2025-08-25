Aror University Hosts International Artist Imran Channa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Department of Visual Arts at Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design and Heritage organized an enlightening Artist talk featuring internationally acclaimed artist Imran Channa here on Monday.
The session offered students a rare opportunity to engage with the artist, gaining insights into his professional journey, creative processes and experiences in the field.
During the talk, Channa shared his perspectives on contemporary art practices, both nationally and internationally and discussed the challenges and opportunities faced by artists in today's global context.
His discussion provided students with valuable exposure to critical approaches to visual culture and the art world.
The event served as an inspiring platform for young artists, allowing them to broaden their perspectives and connect academic learning with professional practices.
The talk was a valuable experience for students, offering them a glimpse into the world of art and the opportunities that lie ahead.
