Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage SUKKUR on Friday has launched the OGDCL Game Design Lab, a state-of-the-art facility sponsored by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage Sukkur on Friday has launched the OGDCL Game Design Lab, a state-of-the-art facility sponsored by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by OGDCL's MD/CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak, who praised the university's commitment to skills-based education and creativity. The lab aims to foster talent, promote entrepreneurship, and produce work-ready graduates.