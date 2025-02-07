Aror University Inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:04 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage Sukkur on Friday has launched the OGDCL Game Design Lab, a state-of-the-art facility sponsored by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).
The inauguration ceremony was attended by OGDCL's MD/CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak, who praised the university's commitment to skills-based education and creativity. The lab aims to foster talent, promote entrepreneurship, and produce work-ready graduates.
