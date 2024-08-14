Aror University Sukkur Celebrates Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Aror University Sukkur celebrated the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan here on Wednesday.
The event was commemorated with recitation holy Quran, National Anthem and the hoisting of National Flag. It also featured speeches by students and cake-cutting ceremonies with the University Leadership, Faculty, Staff, and Students.
Speaking the event, Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Zahid Hussain Khand expressed the university's commitment to becoming the best university of 21st century in Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of every Pakistani contributing to the country's progress in their respective roles.
The Registrar of Aror University highlighted that August 14 symbolizes the day when people from all walks of life, including teachers and students, made history under the leadership of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Additionally, 200 trees were planted for making Aror University, a green campus by the staff, faculty, and students.
The event concluded with the distribution of sweets to all participants.
