Aror University Sukkur conducts admission entry test for fall 2025

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage, Sukkur on Monday successfully held an Admission Entry Test for the Fall 2025 academic session. Over 1,000 candidates from across the country participated, vying for admission to 14 degree programs, including BS Artificial Intelligence, Architecture, and Environmental Sciences.

The test was conducted under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand, with necessary facilities and security measures in place, including Rescue 1122 and police security. The answer key have been uploaded on the university's website.