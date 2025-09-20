Arora Chairs 9th PSGPC Meeting; Committee Condemns Indian Ban On Sikh Pilgrims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The 9th meeting of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) was held at the headquarters of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), here on Saturday.
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and PSGPC President Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora chaired the session. The committee unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Indian government’s repeated denial of permission for Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for their religious observances.
Addressing the meeting, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora strongly criticized India’s decision, calling it a grave violation of religious freedom and fundamental human rights that has caused deep anguish to Sikhs worldwide. He said that just as Makkah and Madinah are revered by Muslims, sacred Sikh sites such as Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur, and Panja Sahib hold equal spiritual importance for the Sikh community across the globe. He said that Pakistan has always welcomed Sikh pilgrims with open arms and facilitated their access to these holy sites, while the Indian government continues to deprive its own citizens of this basic right. He recalled that India carried out attacks on Pakistan on May 6 and 7, including a drone strike on Nankana Sahib, followed by the closure of the Kartarpur Corridor on May 7. On June 9, Sikh pilgrims were again prevented from traveling to Pakistan, and now, on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary, India has once again barred Sikh devotees from participating.
Later, talking to the media, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora congratulated the Pakistani nation on the recent defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing it as a historic achievement.
He also highlighted Pakistan’s timely relief efforts during recent floods when water entered Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, noting the immediate response of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Pakistan Army under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.
He stressed that visiting Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib remains a lifelong dream for every Sikh, and to facilitate pilgrims, especially from the UK, Canada, and the USA, Pakistan has introduced an online visa system. In stark contrast, India continues to deny this fundamental right to its own Sikh citizens.
ETPB Chairman Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chohan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to interfaith harmony and tolerance. He said that despite recent floods, Kartarpur Sahib and other gurdwaras were restored for pilgrims within 24 hours, reflecting Pakistan’s dedication to preserving sacred Sikh heritage.
Additional Secretary Shrines Nasir Mushtaq also addressed the meeting, stating that PSGPC and ETPB are actively working to improve facilities for Sikh pilgrims, who enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan.
The meeting concluded with members condemning India’s inhumane and discriminatory actions, urging the international community and the United Nations to take immediate notice and stop India from violating religious freedoms.
Those present included PSGPC General Secretary Stwant Kaur, Vice President Sardar Mahesh Singh, Dr. Sardar Mampal Singh, Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Gyan Singh, Sardar Stwant Singh, Sardar Hamit Singh, Sardar Sahib Singh, and Sardar Bhagat Singh.
