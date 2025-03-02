Arora Distributes Minority Cards
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said that the government is committed to protecting rights of the minorities in addition to redressing their genuine problems and providing them all basic amenities at their doorsteps.
He was addressing a minority card distribution ceremony at Iqbal Auditorium of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Sunday. He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced several programs for the minority communities. However, minority cards are a historic step of the government for the welfare of minorities.
He said that in the first phase minority cards would be distributed among 50,000 individuals selected from about more than 90000 applications purely on merit. However, from next year, the number of its beneficiaries would be increased up to 75,000, he added.
He said that Rs.4 billion was also allocated for development work in minority residential areas and their places of worship. Special minority scholarships will be introduced to support the students in their education.
Plans are also underway to initiate IT education programs and skill-based training for underprivileged minority youth so as to help them to unlock their potential. A special e-learning program would also be launched soon to enhance educational opportunities for minority children, he added.
The minister quoted CM Maryam Nawaz’s speech that religious minorities are pride of our nation and said that there is no distinction between the majority and the minority and all Pakistanis are equal.
He said that the government is committed to uplifting all communities and ensuring a brighter future for every citizen despite the challenge that some elements are hatching conspiracies to derail the country.
He urged the people especially minority communities to extend their full cooperation with the government to foil nefarious designs of miscreants and anti-Pakistan elements for materializing the dream of national progress and prosperity.
