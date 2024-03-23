Arora Emphasizes Renewed Commitment On Pakistan Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, stated that Pakistan Day is a time for renewing our commitment and willingness to sacrifice for the nation.
In his message on Pakistan Day (Saturday),he emphasized that this day signifies the realization of the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) and Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA).
He emphasized the importance of honoring the eternal sacrifices made,underscoring that our ancestors have bequeathed us a remarkable legacy, which it is now our responsibility to uphold and advance.
