Arora Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Arora expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has expressed solidarity with Kashmiris on the eve of Kashmir Black Day, observed every year on October 27, the day India had illegally sent its armed forces into Kashmir in 1947.

in a statement issued here on Saturday, he said this day is not only a tragedy for the Kashmiri people but also an example of human rights violations at the global scale.

He stressed the need to remember the day by supporting the right to self-determination of Kashmiris and urged the international community to address the challenges faced by the Kashmiri people due to India's aggressive policies.

"We express our solidarity with the Kashmiri people and raise our voice for protection of their rights. We hope that international forums will recognise the seriousness of the issue and play a role in securing the rights of the Kashmiri people," he concluded.

