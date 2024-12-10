Arora Meets Belarus Ambassador Andrei Metelitsa
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora met with the Ambassador of Belarus in Pakistan, Andrei Metelitsa, in Islamabad to discuss areas of mutual interest and collaboration.
The meeting, which took place at the Embassy of Belarus, focused on strengthening ties between the two nations and exploring opportunities for enhanced cooperation. During the meeting, Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted the ongoing efforts by the Punjab government to protect the rights of religious minorities. He emphasized the government's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where people from all religious communities can live with dignity and equality.
Minister Arora shared details about the Punjab government's upcoming initiative, the Minority Card project, which aims to provide greater access to benefits and protections for minority communities.
The project, once implemented, will ensure that minorities receive their due rights and will empower them in various aspects of public life.
Ambassador Metelitsa expressed his appreciation for the initiatives taken by the Punjab government and noted Belarus's interest in learning from Pakistan’s approach to promoting interfaith harmony and safeguarding minority rights. Both officials expressed their desire to further strengthen the diplomatic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Belarus.
Minister Arora and Ambassador Metelitsa also discussed ways to deepen cooperation in sectors such as education, trade, and cultural exchanges, with an emphasis on fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to continue dialogues on enhancing bilateral relations, ensuring a positive and progressive future for both nations.
