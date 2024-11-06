Arora, Mengal Reach Nankana Sahib To Review Security Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and Punjab Home Secretary Noor-Ul-Amin Mengal, reached Nankana Sahib to review security and logistical arrangements ahead of the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.
They conducted a detailed assessment of arrangements at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan and its surrounding areas.
According to a spokesman of the Punjab Home Department, during their visit, Sardar Ramesh Singh and Secretary Home Punjab inspected the entry and exit points of the city, as well as key locations. They also issued directives to ensure smooth operations and safety for the Sikh pilgrims.
At the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office's control room, DC Talseem Akhtar Rao and DPO Nadeem Abbas briefed the Minister and Secretary on the security and administrative plans in place for the event.
The birth anniversary celebrations will be held from November 13 to 16, 2024, in Nankana Sahib, with over 60,000 Sikh pilgrims expected to attend the events, as confirmed by the Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs.
Sardar Ramesh Singh stated, "We have made every effort to ensure that the pilgrims will leave Nankana Sahib chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' as a sign of their satisfaction with the arrangements.
"
He also revealed plans to implement a comprehensive 20-year master plan for Nankana Sahib, aimed at enhancing facilities for pilgrims visiting from across the globe.
In addition to enhancing security, the Secretary Home Punjab Noor-Ul-Amin Mengal directed that additional Currency exchange counters and PCO booths be set up at Gurdwara Janam Asthan to facilitate the pilgrims. He also emphasized that the Food Authority must ensure that the quality of food and langar (community meal) served to the pilgrims meets high standards.
The pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib will also travel to other key locations including Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, Hassan Abdal, Kartarpur, Aimanabad, and Lahore.
Key officials such as Lahore Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail, DC Tasleem Akhtar, DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas, and representatives from various security agencies accompanied the Minister and Secretary during the inspection.
