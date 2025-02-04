Open Menu

Arora Reaffirms Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Arora reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) On the eve of Kashmir Day, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir.

In his statement, he condemned the decades-long curfews and human rights violations in the region, stating that such actions blatantly violate United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Arora criticized India, accusing it of acting as a land-grabbing entity rather than upholding democratic values. He called it disgraceful that a country claiming to be the world's largest democracy denies Kashmiris the right to determine their own future.

He emphasised that February 5 serves as a powerful reminder for the international community to fulfill its obligations and play an active role in resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue. He further stated that despite India's opposition, Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

"The day is near when the people of the region will achieve freedom despite India’s oppression," Arora asserted

Recent Stories

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event f ..

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses

2 seconds ago
 UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Mi ..

UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..

16 seconds ago
 Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

15 minutes ago
 MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

15 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..

30 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

30 minutes ago
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

1 hour ago
 International Day of Human Fraternity key to foste ..

International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan