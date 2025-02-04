Arora Reaffirms Solidarity With Kashmiris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) On the eve of Kashmir Day, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir.
In his statement, he condemned the decades-long curfews and human rights violations in the region, stating that such actions blatantly violate United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.
Arora criticized India, accusing it of acting as a land-grabbing entity rather than upholding democratic values. He called it disgraceful that a country claiming to be the world's largest democracy denies Kashmiris the right to determine their own future.
He emphasised that February 5 serves as a powerful reminder for the international community to fulfill its obligations and play an active role in resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue. He further stated that despite India's opposition, Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic support to Kashmiris.
"The day is near when the people of the region will achieve freedom despite India’s oppression," Arora asserted
Recent Stories
RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses
UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..
Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation
AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constable Zafar Iqbal laid to rest with Police honors5 minutes ago
-
Call to raise voice for Kashmiris at all forums5 minutes ago
-
Arora reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris5 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri’s struggle for right to self-determination remains alive despite suppression attempts; Se ..5 minutes ago
-
PM inaugurates Jinnah Square, appreciates its completion in record 72-day5 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur's prompt action reunites missing child with family15 minutes ago
-
Tahir elected President of Faisalabad Photojournalist Association15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity fuels Kashmir’s resistance: Altaf Hussain Wani15 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Hurriyat Leader thanks Pakistan, condemns India’s actions15 minutes ago
-
Dar thanks Pakistan for unwavering support, urges remember fallen leaders on Kashmir Day15 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Wednesday with zeal15 minutes ago
-
Alhamra presents captivating play 'Paisa Bolta Hai'15 minutes ago