Arora reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) On the eve of Kashmir Day, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir.

In his statement, he condemned the decades-long curfews and human rights violations in the region, stating that such actions blatantly violate United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Arora criticized India, accusing it of acting as a land-grabbing entity rather than upholding democratic values. He called it disgraceful that a country claiming to be the world's largest democracy denies Kashmiris the right to determine their own future.

He emphasised that February 5 serves as a powerful reminder for the international community to fulfill its obligations and play an active role in resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue. He further stated that despite India's opposition, Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

"The day is near when the people of the region will achieve freedom despite India’s oppression," Arora asserted