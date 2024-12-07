Arora reviews minority card registration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Deputy Commissioner Narowal office on Saturday to review the process of minority card registration and inspect the Minority Card Registration Center established by the Chief Minister.

The provincial minister described the program as a historic initiative by the Chief Minister of Punjab, saying, "The issuance of the minority card will undoubtedly be an important and historic program, which holds significant value for the minority community."

He further said, "The Chief Minister of Punjab had stated on the floor of the assembly that minorities are close to her heart, and today this has been proven practically. We have made the registration process for the minority card extremely easy, allowing everyone to register online by themselves."

Under this program, the process of minority card registration has been initiated across the province, with registration centers being set up in gurdwaras and churches to make it easier for members of the minority community to benefit from this initiative.

Ramesh Singh Arora said, "Our government has made a historic increase in the Minority Development Fund to further enhance the welfare of the minority community. Our goal is to ensure that every deserving individual receives their rightful share." He also expressed gratitude to Ahsan Iqbal for his support of the minority community in Narowal. Furthermore, the provincial minister announced that on December 20, the Chief Minister of Punjab will personally distribute minority cards to deserving families.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora revealed plans to increase the amount allocated under the minority card program in the coming years and expand the scope of registration centers to the tehsil level. Initially, 50,000 deserving families across Punjab will be issued minority cards.