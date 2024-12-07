Arora Reviews Minority Card Registration
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Deputy Commissioner Narowal office on Saturday to review the process of minority card registration and inspect the Minority Card Registration Center established by the Chief Minister.
The provincial minister described the program as a historic initiative by the Chief Minister of Punjab, saying, "The issuance of the minority card will undoubtedly be an important and historic program, which holds significant value for the minority community."
He further said, "The Chief Minister of Punjab had stated on the floor of the assembly that minorities are close to her heart, and today this has been proven practically. We have made the registration process for the minority card extremely easy, allowing everyone to register online by themselves."
Under this program, the process of minority card registration has been initiated across the province, with registration centers being set up in gurdwaras and churches to make it easier for members of the minority community to benefit from this initiative.
Ramesh Singh Arora said, "Our government has made a historic increase in the Minority Development Fund to further enhance the welfare of the minority community. Our goal is to ensure that every deserving individual receives their rightful share." He also expressed gratitude to Ahsan Iqbal for his support of the minority community in Narowal. Furthermore, the provincial minister announced that on December 20, the Chief Minister of Punjab will personally distribute minority cards to deserving families.
Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora revealed plans to increase the amount allocated under the minority card program in the coming years and expand the scope of registration centers to the tehsil level. Initially, 50,000 deserving families across Punjab will be issued minority cards.
Recent Stories
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister attends Christmas event in Jhelum1 minute ago
-
Killer gets capital punishment2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner visits Civil hospital, School at Kotri12 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers held12 minutes ago
-
Christmas is celebration of love, brotherhood, peace: Governor Kundi12 minutes ago
-
Five persons’ murder case: Evidence dispatched to PFSA12 minutes ago
-
FIEDMC chief assumes office12 minutes ago
-
DC orders fast recovery of govt dues12 minutes ago
-
Gas heater blast in Abbottabad School injures six students21 minutes ago
-
20 children injured in Ferozewala school bus accident21 minutes ago
-
Preventive measures stressed to save animals from diseases in winter21 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to eliminate beggary, drug addiction from society: Provincial Minister21 minutes ago