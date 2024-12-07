Open Menu

Arora Reviews Minority Card Registration

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Arora reviews minority card registration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Deputy Commissioner Narowal office on Saturday to review the process of minority card registration and inspect the Minority Card Registration Center established by the Chief Minister.

The provincial minister described the program as a historic initiative by the Chief Minister of Punjab, saying, "The issuance of the minority card will undoubtedly be an important and historic program, which holds significant value for the minority community."

He further said, "The Chief Minister of Punjab had stated on the floor of the assembly that minorities are close to her heart, and today this has been proven practically. We have made the registration process for the minority card extremely easy, allowing everyone to register online by themselves."

Under this program, the process of minority card registration has been initiated across the province, with registration centers being set up in gurdwaras and churches to make it easier for members of the minority community to benefit from this initiative.

Ramesh Singh Arora said, "Our government has made a historic increase in the Minority Development Fund to further enhance the welfare of the minority community. Our goal is to ensure that every deserving individual receives their rightful share." He also expressed gratitude to Ahsan Iqbal for his support of the minority community in Narowal. Furthermore, the provincial minister announced that on December 20, the Chief Minister of Punjab will personally distribute minority cards to deserving families.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora revealed plans to increase the amount allocated under the minority card program in the coming years and expand the scope of registration centers to the tehsil level. Initially, 50,000 deserving families across Punjab will be issued minority cards.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Minority Narowal December From Government Share

Recent Stories

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 hour ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

3 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

5 hours ago
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

19 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

19 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan