Arora Seeks Report On Firing Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora took notice of the recent firing incident involving the Christian community in the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station in Gujranwala. He sought a report from the City Police Officer (CPO) regarding the incident.
According to details, a man named Danish was traveling on a motorcycle with Shabana Masih and Misbah Masih when an unknown assailant opened fire on them. As a result, Shabana died on-the-spot, while Misbah was critically injured and admitted to the DHQ Hospital in Gujranwala.
The minister instructed the DHQ administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured woman and directed the police concerned to arrest the culprit immediately.
