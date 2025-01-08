Open Menu

Arora Seeks Report On Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Arora seeks report on firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora took notice of the recent firing incident involving the Christian community in the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station in Gujranwala. He sought a report from the City Police Officer (CPO) regarding the incident.

According to details, a man named Danish was traveling on a motorcycle with Shabana Masih and Misbah Masih when an unknown assailant opened fire on them. As a result, Shabana died on-the-spot, while Misbah was critically injured and admitted to the DHQ Hospital in Gujranwala.

The minister instructed the DHQ administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured woman and directed the police concerned to arrest the culprit immediately.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Police Station Died Man Gujranwala Saddar Women Christian From Best

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

6 minutes ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

6 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

6 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

36 minutes ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

36 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

36 minutes ago
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

43 minutes ago
 ‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sus ..

‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s applications for medical examinatio ..

Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..

57 minutes ago
 Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pa ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

1 hour ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan