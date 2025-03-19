Open Menu

Arora Visits Kinnaired Centre For Learning & Cultural Development

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Kinnaired Centre for Learning and Cultural Development at Kinnaired College for Women here on Wednesday, where he delivered a lecture on human rights and the protection of religious minorities.

He highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony and the protection of fundamental rights for all individuals.

In his address, the Provincial Minister stated that under the Constitution of Pakistan, all citizens enjoy equal rights. He further highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the protection of religious minorities' rights is being ensured. Maryam Nawaz has, for the first time in history, increased the Minority Affairs Department's budget by 200pc. Different steps are also being taken to skill the youth.

The Provincial Minister invited the students to visit Kartarpur, describing it as a prime example of interfaith harmony that exists on the border between India and Pakistan.

He further said that recently, the Chief Minister of Punjab launched the issuance of 50,000 minority cards, a number which will increase to 75,000 in the next phase.

Ramesh Singh Arora stressed that the youth represent the future of Pakistan and emphasized that engaging with youth on an international level offers a greater opportunity to learn. During a Q&A session, the Provincial Minister elaborated on the importance of human rights and interfaith harmony, reaffirming the government's commitment to providing equal opportunities for all citizens in the creation of a comprehensive and peaceful society. The session concluded with a lively dialogue, during which students and faculty shared their views and concerns regarding human rights, social justice, and youth development.

