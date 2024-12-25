Open Menu

Arora Visits Lahore Camp Jail On Christmas Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited Lahore Camp Jail and distributed Christmas gifts among the prisoners to celebrate the festive occasion.

Chairman of All-Religious Boards Asim Makhdoom accompanied the minister. Jail Superintendent Zahid Ahmad Malik briefed the provincial minister about the jail's management and the condition of inmates.

The minister inquired about the prisoners' family visits and assured them of every possible support for their welfare. He said the Punjab government was taking all possible measures to protect rights and well-being of the minority community.

He stressed that by celebrating Christmas with the inmates, the government was ensuring that they too enjoy the festive joy. He said "societal justice principles must guide us to provide prisoners with opportunities to live with dignity and respect". The minister not only gave gifts to the prisoners but also appreciated the jail administration’s efforts in ensuring their participation in the celebrations. He committed to protecting the rights of both the minority community and all prisoners.

